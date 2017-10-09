EZCORP up nearly 5% after big LatAm purchase

EZCORP (EZPW +4.5% ) this morning announced the purchase of GuatePrenda - MaxiEfectivo - an owner and operator of 112 pawn stores in Guatemala (72 stores), El Salvador (17), Honduras (12), and Peru (11).

This brings the company's store total to 871, including 358 in Latin America.

Terms: $53.4M in cash at closing, with another $2.25M contingent upon business performance. GPMX had $6.6M of debt that's to be repaid as soon as possible.

The deal will be immediately accretive to earnings, says EZPW CEO Stuart Grimshaw.

Source: Press Release