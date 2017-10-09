Conn's peels back after Stifel caution

Stifel Nicolaus lowers Conn's (CONN -5.9% ) to a Hold rating after having the retailer lined up at Buy.

Though analyst John Baugh expresses some concerns on valuation due to the expected impact of Hurricane Harvey on short-term results, the longer view on Conn's is still positive.

"We have not changed our view that Conn’s can be a much higher stock over the next 24-36 months but do see a more difficult path," he writes.

Shares of Conn's are up 128% over the last six months.

Sources: Bloomberg, Nasdaq.com