Lockheed Martin delivering next-generation Apache Sensor Systems under new U.S. Army contract

Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.5% ) received $337M in orders to supply Apache systems and Services to the United States, United Kingdom and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The awards are part of an initial task order under a new indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract signed with the U.S. Army.

"Lockheed Martin is committed to a strong and sustained partnership with our customers in the United States and around the world," said Paul Lemmo, vice president of Fire Control/Special Operations Forces Contractor Logistics Support Services at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "This contract enables us to respond rapidly to their emerging defense needs, including requirements for new M-TADS/PNVS systems and upgrades."

Under an order for the U.S. Army, Lockheed Martin is providing upgrade kits for the M‑TADS/PNVS Modernized Day Sensor Assembly (M-DSA) and Modernized Laser Range Finder Designator.

For the U.K. Ministry of Defence, it is delivering M-DSA upgrade kits for M-TADS/PNVS refurbishment as part of a remanufacture effort to upgrade D-model Apaches to E models.

For the Saudi Ministry of National Guard, it is providing M‑TADS/PNVS systems for new E-model Apaches.

Press Release