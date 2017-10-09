Erytech Pharma on deck for U.S. IPO

Erytech Pharma (Pending:ERYP) is poised for its $100M U.S. IPO. The company is currently listed on Euronext Paris (OTC:EYRYY) sporting a €284M market cap.

The Lyon, France-based biopharmaceutical firm develops medicines to treat cancer and orphan diseases based on its proprietary ERYCAPS platform which encapsulates therapeutic drugs inside red blood cells. Its lead candidate is eryaspase ((GRASPA)) which targets the metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of asparagine, an amino acid essential for their survival and rapid growth rate. It is being developed to treat solid tumors and blood cancers.

2017 Financials (6 mo.)(€M): Revenues: 1.8 (-25.6%); Operating Expenses: 16.0 (+22.7%); Net Loss: (14.1) (-36.1%); CF Ops: (14.1) (-65.2%).