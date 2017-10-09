Videogame shares slide as Cowen heads to sidelines after hot run

Videogame stocks are lower today after Cowen goes Neutral across the board, seeing unrealistic 2018 expectations priced into shares.
The firm cut Activision Blizzard (ATVI -3%), Take-Two Interactive (TTWO -3.8%) and Ubisoft (UBSFY +1.1%) to Market Perform, and reiterated its Neutral stance on Electronic Arts (EA -1.2%).
Shares have been on a strong run in 2017 -- year-to-date, ATVI is up 70%, TTWO up 109.4%, UBSFY up 104%, EA +50.6% -- and Cowen notes that the Street seems to be pricing in 12-13% industry growth, "well above anything achieved in the last decade."
Competition will be higher next year as well, with a packed slate of games vying for limited gamer attention.
While it's still a believer in long-term attractiveness of the sector, there will be at least a 15-20% multiple compression as buy-side expectations dampen, Cowen says.
Also moving: Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), down 1.9%; Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), down 2.7%.
