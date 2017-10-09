PM's advice on niche ETFs: Good luck not getting wet

A portfolio manager at Ulland Investment Advisors specializing in preferred shares, Nat Beebe shares his view on passive ETFs in niche strategies (like preferreds).

Step One: Fill a pool with a hose (inflows into ETFs are slow and steady).

Step Two: Flip the pool over and try to pour the water back into the hose (outflows tend to be more intense).

Step Three: Try and not get wet.

He's noting signs of Step Two in the $18B iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFF), where there was a 2.3M share count reduction on Friday.

It's maybe or maybe not a cogent argument, but Barron's Amey Stone reminds that Beebe is an active manager and thus naturally not a fan of the PFF.