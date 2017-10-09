iGambit inks deal with Endeavor Plus on wellness plans

HealthDatix, a subsidiary of iGambit (OTCQB:IGMB -12% ) inks a contract with corporate wellness plan developer Endeavor Plus under which it will provide an online Health Risk Assessment (HRA) tool aimed at helping employers with the data analytics related to their workforces.

The company says the tool, called WellDatix, delivers an HRA application that provides the employer with data analytics on their organization in addition to a Personalized Preventive Plan for each employee, providing an incentive for the employee to complete the HRA and the employer to control healthcare costs.

Financial terms are not disclosed.

Shares are down on a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 53K shares.