Veritone +8.5% as CEO defends shares as undervalued

Pummeled recently by a short attack from Andrew Left and Citron Research, Veritone (VERI +8.5% ) is rebounding today as it fights back saying it's not only not a short candidate -- it's still a cheap stock.

The roller coaster ride began in late August, where the stock ran from $7.87 on Aug. 18 to $65.91 by Sept. 26.

The next day, a tweet from Citron research said the stock was 70% overvalued, and that the company wasn't "artificial intelligence, more like natural stupidity." Shares fell 30% .

But there's still room to run as the market opportunity for Veritone is huge, says co-founder and CEO Chad Steelberg. “Our general solution can be applied to so many problems,” he tells Bloomberg. “It clearly shows that our stock is undervalued given the use cases being leveraged by our partners.”

“The technology is absolutely flipping transformative,” Roth Capital's Brian Alger tells Bloomberg.

A test is coming with an initial offering lockup expiring Nov. 8; insiders sitting on gains may sell, and more shares will be available for short sellers to borrow (about 3.1M of 15M shares outstanding are available to trade today).