Grocery names skittish over Amazon-Whole Foods again

Grocery store stocks start the week off on a down note after Barclays warns on the impact of Amazon.

Though the Barclays thesis isn't anything new, analyst Karen Short issues a more dire assessment on the sector than what most other analysts have published..

She writes that most grocers lack "scale, sophistication and the balance sheet in order to make the necessary investments" and maintains that no food retailer will be left unscathed from the Amazon-Whole Foods evolution (per Bloomberg).