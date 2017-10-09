Cogent Communications -4.7% after Wells downgrades to Neutral

Wells Fargo has gone to Market Perform on Cogent Communications (CCOI -4.7% ), saying the telecom has a tougher road to its goal of 10-20% long-term revenue growth.

The company's netcentric business segment needs to speed up to achieve that, notes analyst Jennifer Fritzsche -- to 8% growth vs. Wells' 2017 estimate of 5.7%.

If that doesn't happen, then the corporate revenue growth needs to accelerate, she says (h/t Bloomberg)

The firm has updated its price target to $48 from $46; shares are currently down to $48.45.