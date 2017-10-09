Waymo, MADD launching self-driving car safety campaign

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) self-driving car unit Waymo is teaming up with advocacy groups to launch a “Let’s Talk Self-Driving” campaign.

Waymo will partner with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), the National Safety Council, and the Federation for Blind Children.

Key points will include the reduction in drunk driving deaths and the increased public transportation availability for the blind.

The campaign kicks off today in Arizona, a test location for Waymo’s autonomous vehicles, and will include digital ads, billboards, radio ads, and fuel pump ads.

Waymo hopes to win over Americans who fear riding in a self-driving car, which was about three-quarters of the population according to an American Automobile Association survey in March.

