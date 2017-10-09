Deutsche Telekom names Al-Saleh to take over struggling T-Systems

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY -0.3% ) has named Adel Al-Saleh as the new head of its T-Systems technical/communications consulting business.

He'll replace Reinhard Clemens, who's leaving the company after 10 years, at the start of 2018. Al-Saleh will also join the DT management board.

Al-Saleh joins from Northgate Information Solutions.

Amid reports that DT had considered a partial sale of T-Systems, as the business has struggled with declining earnings, a source tells Reuters that he's not coming in to break up the company. "Adel has proved that he can get companies on track," says DT CEO Tim Hoettges.