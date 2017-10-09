KGI: Apple will bring Face ID system to iPad Pro

KGI Securities says Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) TrueDepth camera system from the iPhone X will next show up in iPads.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the system, which allows for Face ID facial recognition, to appear in the next iPad Pro lineup.

Kuo says including Face ID in the iPad Pro would help increase adoption but doesn’t detail what might happen to the Home button or Touch ID on the tablets.

Tablet users will have to wait and see since the latest edition was only announced in June and the next generation has no release date.

