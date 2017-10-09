Report: DOJ review of AT&T/Time Warner slowing with new antitrust chief

Shares in Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), marking a gain for much of the day, have slipped back a few pennies into negative ground on word that a Justice Dept. review of its $85B buyout by AT&T (T -1% ) is slowing down now that antitrust chief Makan Delrahim is in place.

Capitol Forum is reporting that Delrahim asked for more time to get up to speed on the deal, now that he has access to documents and data the staff had before.

Talks between the department and AT&T and Time Warner are ongoing with several key points unresolved for now, Bloomberg says.

