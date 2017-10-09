CNBC: Amazon talking to advertisers to win market share from YouTube

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) wants to lure advertisers away from YouTube and is in talks to find the best course of action, according to CNBC sources.

Ideas include providing more analytics on what viewers watched and did online, pairing companies with video producers to make stylish ad content, and finding a way to guarantee the ads won’t display next to controversial materials.

YouTube received advertiser backlash earlier this year when ads displayed alongside controversial or inappropriate materials.

Amazon is working with several tech companies to figure out the best way to prevent the ad misplacement.

U.S. video ad spending will reach $13.23B in the U.S. this year, according to eMarketer, and 21.7% of that market will go to YouTube partly due to the larger audience size.

Amazon reported 310M monthly active customers in Q1 2016, and YouTube currently has 1.5B MAUs.

