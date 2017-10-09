FT: SoftBank's Uber investment hits new snag

SoftBank’s (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF) potential investment in Uber (Private:UBER) hits another snag as major shareholders decline to waive their rights to first refusal, according to Financial Times.

Over 30 investors hold the 2M shares minimum to gain the right of first refusal over investment deals. If the investors don’t waive those rights, the deal could stall.

The investor group includes Benchmark Capital, which sued former CEO Travis Kalanick for his expansion of the board last year.

The Uber board voted last week to approve the up to $10B SoftBank investment, which would also expand the 11-person board to 17 members and remove the super-voting shareholder rights.

Previously: Uber votes for SoftBank deal, reining Kalanick powers (Oct. 3)