Study commences in Russia comparing InspireMD's CGuard to Abbott's RX Acculink; shares up 19%

An investigator-initiated study is underway in Russia that will compare the neuro-protection and clinic performance of InspireMD's (NSPR +18.9% ) CGuard Embolic Prevention System against Abbott's (ABT -0.5% ) RX Acculink Carotid Stent System in patients at high risk of carotid endarterectomy (the removal of material from the inside of an artery).

The 100-subject study will be conducted at Novosibirsk State University's Scientific Research Institute of Circulation Pathology led by Professor Andrei Karpenko. The primary endpoint is new ischemic areas in the brain with 24 to 48 hours after the procedure and new lesion permanence at day 30 as determined by MRI. All patients will receive clinical and ultrasound follow-up at one year.

InspireMD says CGuard is designed to prevent embolization (blocking a blood vessel) by trapping potential emboli against the arterial wall while maintaining excellent blood flow.