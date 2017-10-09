Box office weak with 'Blade Runner' slip, but 'Star Wars' is lining up

Blade Runner 2049 (TWX -0.1% ) may have stumbled out of the box office gate, disappointing expectations with a $32.8M opening, but other studios didn't put up much of a fight.

The Warner Bros. sci-fi sequel prevailed over a counter-programmed drama from Fox (FOX -1.6% , FOXA -1.4% ), The Mountain Between Us, which mustered $10.1M for second place, ahead of the fifth weekend of Warner's horror hit It, which drew $9.97M.

Another newcomer, My Little Pony: The Movie (LGF.A -1% , LGF.B -0.4% ), took the fourth spot with $8.8M, just ahead of Kingsman: The Golden Circle (FOX, FOXA) with $8.1M; American Made (CMCSA -0.6% ), with $8.07M; and The LEGO Ninjago Movie (NYSE:TWX), with $7M.

It has now hit $305M domestically, and $604M worldwide, which means it's about to break into the worldwide top 10 for 2017 (it's just behind Transformers: The Last Knight, with $605.4M in worldwide grosses).