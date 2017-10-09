Profit-taking pressures Marinus; shares down 27% in two days

Investors in Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS -18.6% ) appear to be taking money off the table. Shares, down on more than double normal volume, have corrected 27% since Thursday. The action is predictable considering the stock's more than six-fold runup since mid-July.

One event boosting demand was positive mid-stage results on lead candidate ganaxolone in a rare neurological disorder called CDKL5.

Another Phase 2 study in women with severe postpartum depression is in process with topline data expected this quarter.

Previously: Marinus Pharma's ganaxolone shows treatment effect in mid-stage study in rare seizure disorder; shares ahead 28% premarket (Sept. 11)

Previously: Marinus launches mid-stage study of ganaxolone IV in women with PPD (June 27)