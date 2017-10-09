Dividend cut on the way at GE?

The chance of a dividend cut has moved "materially higher," says noted General Electric (NYSE:GE) bear, JPMorgan's Stephen Tusa.

The bulls, of course, will say that GE's significant housecleaning is a show of strength, but Tusa wonders why CFO Jeffrey Bornstein was kept around so long, noting that as recently as mid-September, Bornstein was though to be part of the fix for GE (he notes Bornstein and two other exiting execs were all given retention bonuses last summer).

GE shares continue to act poorly following the moves, down 4.2% on the session.

Previously: General Electric down 3% after management shake-up (Oct. 9)