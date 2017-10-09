Amazon roundup: U.S. tax bill, Echo Show on sale, NBA Skills coming soon

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could have a domestic tax bill following an EU back tax demand last week, according to the Financial Times.

The IRS had gone to court against Amazon concerning the same European subsidiary at the heart of the EU case. The IRS lost the case in March, but the U.S. could still financially benefit from the EU ruling.

The U.S. could seek €250M from Amazon – the same amount as the EU tax demand.

In other Amazon news, the company has dropped the price of its Echo Show by $30 potentially due to slumping sales after Google pulled YouTube from the device.

Lose some, win some: Basketball fans will have new Alexa Skills to choose from in the upcoming NBA season. Each of the 30 teams will have its own Skill that can give out scores, game schedules, stats, and news.

