Top investors losing patience with Deutsche chief - Bloomberg

According to the story, three of the bank's 10 largest investors want John Cryan's turnaround plan paying dividends by some point next year, or it could be time to look elsewhere for a CEO.

Revenue at Deutsche has declined in all but two quarters since Cryan took the helm in 2015. The stock has also fallen another 7% since Cryan raised €8B in new equity capital in April - that's the third-worst performance in the 44-member Bloomberg 500 Banks and Financial Services Index.

The investors do say they're pleased with Cryan's clean-up, noting a string of legal settlements. They wonder, however, if Cryan is the man to return the lender to growth.