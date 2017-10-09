FDA accepts Amgen's marketing application for expanded use of osteoporosis med Prolia, action date May 28, 2018

The FDA accepts for review Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) seeking approval to use Prolia (denosumab) to treat patients with glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis. The agency's action date is May 28, 2018.

Glucocorticoid medications are used to treat inflammatory conditions but side effects include bone loss.

The FDA first approved Prolia in June 2010 for the treatment of postmenopausal women at high risk for fracture. In September 2011, it was approved to treat bone loss in patients with prostate or breast cancer undergoing hormone ablation therapy followed a year later for the treatment of bone loss in men with osteoporosis at high risk of fracture.