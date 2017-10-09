Clovis submits U.S. marketing application for expanded use of Rubraca

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) files a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) with the FDA seeking approval to use Rubraca (rucaparib) as maintenance treatment of patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemo. The data supporting the application was generated in the Phase 3 ARIEL3 study.

The company plans to file its marketing application in Europe in Q1.

The FDA approved Rubraca in December 2016 for patients with BRCA-positive ovarian cancer who have received at least two prior lines of chemo.

Previously: Clovis' rucaparib successful in late-stage ovarian cancer study; shares ahead 5% premarket (Sept. 8)