Ackman: ADP settlement 'unlikely'; giving no ground in proxy fight

Pershing Square's Bill Ackman is shoring up battle lines in a proxy fight with Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), saying he won't compromise on his request for three board seats.

A settlement is "unlikely," he told Bloomberg, and he's not open to taking just one seat instead. “If you had a board of directors that was open to change, then one seat works,” Ackman says, indicating that's not the case.

He's eager to push the proxy battle to the shareholders. “If we end up on the board -- not by settlement but by the shareholders voting us on despite fierce opposition from management -- that puts us in a very powerful position,” he says.

As for criticism about Pershing Square's past investments gone not quite right -- including Valeant, Herbalife, J.C. Penney and Target -- Ackman says it doesn't come up. “They don’t even ask ... Every person we’re meeting with has made bad investments. Our batting average has been very high. What they care about is whether there is an opportunity to run this company better.”

Previously: Ackman targets ADP retail investors with YouTube pitch in proxy fight (Sep. 20 2017)

Previously: ADP: Ackman's misrepresenting stake in company (Sep. 12 2017)