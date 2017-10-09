FERC gives ETP OK for partial compressor service on Rover Pipeline

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has given approval to Energy Transfer Partners (ETP -1.1% ) to put its Mainline Compressor Station 1 on the Rover Pipeline into partial service.

With three compressor units operating, the pipeline's Phase 1A can now move more than 1B cubic feet/day along the stretch in which it's been operating: from Cadiz, Ohio, to Defiance, Ohio.

That's another incremental step in an eventual goal of carrying 3.25B cf/day, eventually to users in the Great Lakes, Midwest, Gulf Coast and Canada.

Phase 1B of the pipeline (from Seneca, Ohio, to Cadiz) is expected to be complete by year-end, with the pipeline in full service by the end of Q1 2018.