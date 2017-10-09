Bloomberg: Valero pushing for full Port Arthur rates by Thursday

Valero (VLO -0.1% ) is working to get its refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, up to full rates by Thursday, for the first time since a Sept. 19 fire-based shutdown, Bloomberg reports.

The heavy storage tank that was the site of the fire is heavily damaged and won't be up for weeks. But the refinery is finishing repairs on the other tank today, and hopes to restart the smaller of its crude units by Wednesday.

After that, the coker can be brought to full rates, and then their 250K b/d crude unit will ramp up to full rates.

