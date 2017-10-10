Oil prices stable in early going as OPEC sees return of balance

Oil prices were stable early Tuesday with OPEC pointing to a rebalancing market even as the U.S. looked forward to getting production back following Hurricane Nate.

“There is clear evidence that the market is rebalancing,” OPEC’s secretary general Mohammad Barkindo says. “The process of global destocking continues, both onshore and offshore, with positive developments in recent months showing not only a quickening of the process but a massive drainage of oil tanks across all regions."

OPEC and other producers are looking to create an extension to their deal to cut production ahead of the official November meeting of the cartel. Those cuts are currently set to expire in March.

WTI crude futures are up 0.1% to $49.65/barrel, while Brent crude is up 0.13% to $55.86.

Meanwhile in the U.S., production facilities don't look to have suffered damage as a result of the storm and have begun restarting operations.

