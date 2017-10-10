Chinese stocks back off from post-holiday rally as yuan sees stronger fix

Chinese stocks gave back some gains from yesterday's post-holiday rally, with more conservative investors heading into defensive sectors (including consumer staples) ahead of the 19th Communist Party congress.

Shanghai was down 0.3% to 3365.85, while Shenzhen was off 0.1% to 547.93. Hang Seng was up 0.2%.

China's state-backed funds actually intervened to trim stock gains as it headed to a 21-month high Monday, Bloomberg reports. Sources told the service that the funds sold large-caps (including banks and Unicom), a reversal of their buying after China saw a sovereign credit downgrade from S&P.

The People's Bank of China poured 40B yuan (about $6.06B) into the system by using 7-day reverse repurchase agreements, and the yuan gained after comments on stronger fixing from central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan: Onshore, the yuan was up as much as 0.53%, and offshore up as much as 0.56%.

The central bank strengthened the yuan reference rate for the first time in seven trading days, by 0.33%.

