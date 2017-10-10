Procter & Gamble faces cliffhanger in shareholder vote over Peltz proxy

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is set to become the biggest company ever to face a shareholder vote over a proxy contest, seeking to prevent Trian Fund CEO Nelson Peltz from securing a seat on its board of directors.

After the two sides collectively spent more than $100M on mailings, phone calls and advertisements to woo investors, the outcome as of late Monday was too close to call, Reuters reports.

Peltz wants PG to reorganize into three business units - beauty, grooming and healthcare; fabric and home care; and baby, feminine and family care - but the company says it is already working on several operational changes, and that Peltz does not have the relevant experience to be helpful in the process.

The vote will be influenced more than usual by individual stock owners, who collectively hold ~40% of PG’s stock, a much higher proportion than at most big companies.