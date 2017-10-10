Zuckerberg called "heartless billionaire" for Puerto Rico VR live-stream

Online users slam Mark Zuckerberg as a "heartless billionaire" after the Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO live-streamed a virtual reality cartoon avatar of himself in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

The tone-deaf display was part of Zuckerberg's demonstration of Facebook Spaces, a product that allows users to create a 3-D virtual avatar of themselves to use with an Oculus Rift VR headset and communicate with each other by having their avatars be in the same space, even if the real people talking are not.

In the demonstration, Zuckerberg and the company's head of social VR Rachel Franklin were transported to Puerto Rico, which was criticized by users on social media.

Zuckerberg also talked about features such as Safety Check, which allows Facebook users to mark themselves safe when a natural disaster hits, and said the company had donated more than $1.5M to Puerto Rico relief efforts.