Elliott makes renewed push to BHP investors for shake-up

Elliott Management has embarked on an international tour of BHP Billiton's (NYSE:BHP) biggest shareholders as it moves forward with its campaign to force a radical shake-up of the miner ahead of annual general meetings in London on Oct. 19 and in Sydney on Nov. 16, Reuters reports.

Representatives from the activist hedge fund have met in the last month with major BHP investors based in London, South Africa and Australia to present the arguments for an overhaul, including scrapping its dual listing structure by abolishing its British company, according to the report.

BHP has bowed to pressure for a shake-up by announcing in recent months plans to sell its loss-making U.S. shale oil and gas business and to consider selling a stake in its Canadian potash project, but the moves have fallen short of meeting Elliott's more far-reaching demands.