BAE Systems to announce up to 2K job cuts in Britain

U.K. defense firm BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) is expected to announce as many as 2,000 job cuts later today, mainly affecting two of its plants in Lancashire which are involved in making the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet.

BAE Systems, which employs 34,600 people in the U.K., already has reduced Typhoon production as orders have slowed.

Although Qatar agreed to buy 24 Typhoons in September, a major order expected from Saudi Arabia has not materialized.

The Typhoon is a joint project between BAE, France’s Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) and Italy’s Finmeccanica.