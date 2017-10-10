Germany's Schäuble fears global policies are encouraging bubbles

Finance experts from the euro zone weigh in on comments made by outgoing German finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble, who warned in a weekend interview of the potential for another global financial crisis driven by debt and liquidity problems.

Euro zone officials tell CNBC that they largely share Schäuble's concerns and believe debt and liquidity should be closely monitored.

The influential Schäuble, who is due to leave his post as finance minister and become president of Germany's parliament in the next Merkel administration, said high debt levels - attributable to the loose monetary policies of central banks across the world, which were adopted in response to the global financial crisis in 2008 - present a threat to the global economy.

Schäuble has been an outspoken critic of the European Central Bank's low interest rate policy.

ETFs: VGK, HEDJ, EWG, FEZ, DAX, IEV, EZU, EPV, GF, DXGE, EURL, HEWG, FEU, IEUR, DBEU, DBGR, EEA, HEZU, FEP, FEEU, UPV, ADRU, FGM, FIEU, QDEU, DBEZ, FEUZ, FIEE, DEZU, GSEU, HFXE, PTEU, RFEU