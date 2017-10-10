European stocks sluggish amid Spanish separatist uncertainty

European stock markets are treading cautiously amid concerns about political instability in Spain as well as a strengthening euro, offsetting a solid showing in Asian trading.

“Investors are yearning for confirmation today that the Spanish situation can calm down,” according to strategists at Commerzbank, as Catalonia's president is expected to address the regional parliament at 6 p.m. local time today and possibly declare independence from Spain.

Yet Europe’s economic recovery continues to broaden, as German exports surged in August due to strong eurozone demand, surging 3.1% from July and 7.2% from August in 2016, and factories in the U.K. wrap up their strongest two-month period of the year so far.

ETFs: VGK, HEDJ, EWG, FEZ, EWU, EWP, DAX, IEV, EZU, EPV, GF, DXGE, EURL, HEWG, FEU, IEUR, DBEU, DBGR, EEA, HEZU, FEP, FEEU, UPV, ADRU, DBUK, FKU, FGM, DXPS, FIEU, QDEU, DBEZ, FEUZ, HEWP, FIEE, HEWU, DEZU, GSEU, HFXE, PTEU, QGBR, RFEU