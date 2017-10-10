Nvidia unveils new self-driving taxi hardware

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) unveils license-plate-sized hardware that it says harnesses the equivalent of 100 servers in a data center, which it hopes to use to advance self-driving taxis.

The company says the Nvidia Drive PX Pegasus hardware marks a 10x improvement over its predecessor and will tackle “level five” vehicles, which are entirely autonomous and do not have steering wheels, pedals or mirrors, and in addition to boosting raw processing power of the hardware, the units will reduce the amount of energy consumed by “thousands" of watts, giving the self-driving cars greater range and drive time, among other improvements.

“Driverless cars will enable new ride- and car-sharing services," NVDA tells the GTC Europe tech conference in Munich. "New types of cars will be invented, resembling offices, living rooms or hotel rooms on wheels... The future of society will be reshaped."