Statoil discovers as many as 130M barrels of oil in North Sea

Statoil (NYSE:STO) says it struck oil in the outer Moray Firth on the U.K. Continental Shelf in the North Sea that could contain as much as 130M million barrels of oil.

STO says a minimum of 25M recoverable barrels had been proven in the immediate vicinity of the Verbier sidetrack well, with "significant remaining potential" in the basin.

STO says it has "proven oil in good quality sands with good reservoir properties, but significant work remains, most likely including appraisal, to clarify the recoverable volumes and to refine this range."

STO owns a 70% stake in Verbier, with partners Jersey Oil and Gas and CIECO Exploration and Production holding respective 18% and 12% stakes.