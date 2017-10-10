REV Group announces proposed secondary offering of common stock

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) announced an underwritten public offering of 10M shares of common stock by certain selling stockholders.

The company is not selling any shares of common stock in the offering, and will not receive any proceeds from the offering by the selling stockholders.

The selling stockholders intend to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to 1.5M additional shares of common stock from the selling stockholders.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, Baird and Credit Suisse are acting as joint lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering.

Press Release