GMS expands footprint in Western Pennsylvania

GMS (NYSE:GMS) acquired substantially all of the operating assets of Washington Builder’s Supply Company.

“We are proud to add WBS to our GMS family,” said Mike Anderson, Vice President of the Northeast Division of GMS. “WBS has a long history in servicing the Greater Pittsburgh Market and a reputation for quality, efficiency and knowledgeable sales support. This yard increases our presence in Western Pennsylvania and will help us better serve this important market.”

“WBS shares GMS' commitment to excellent service and we look forward to being part of a larger operation,” Whiteko said. “We are eager to integrate into GMS and continue providing strong customer service and quality materials throughout the Pennsylvania-West Virginia-Ohio region.”

Press Release