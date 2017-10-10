Pfizer mulling potential sale of consumer healthcare unit; shares up 1% premarket

Citing its continuing efforts to allocate its resources and capital to best serve patients and shareholders, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is exploring strategic alternatives for its Consumer Healthcare business which generated ~$3.4B in sales in 2016.

The unit boasts ten brands that produce greater than $100M in annual sales, including Centrum and Advil. Major product categories include dietary supplements, pain medications, gastrointestinal, respiratory and personal care.

The company it is considering a full or partial separation through a spinoff, sale or other transaction.

Centerview Partners LLC, Guggenheim Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are advising.