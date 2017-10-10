Lilly's breast cancer med abemaciclib flunks late-stage lung cancer study; shares slip 2% premarket

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is off 2% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of a negative outcome from its Phase 3 JUNIPER study evaluating Verzenio (abemaciclib) for the treatment of KRAS-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) due, at least in part, to the control arm showing a higher-than-expected OS. Secondary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and overall response rate (ORR) demonstrated evidence of monotherapy activity.

The results will be submitted for presentation at a medical meeting next year.

Abemaciclib is a cell cycle inhibitor that is designed to block the growth of cancer cells by inhibiting the enzymes CDK4 and CDK6. The FDA approved it in September for the treatment of HR+/HER2- breast cancer when combined with AstraZeneca's Faslodex (fulvestrant).

Previously: FDA OKs Lilly's breast cancer drug abemaciclib; shares up 1% (Sept. 28)