Uber says UK driver reclassification would cost "tens of millions"

Uber (Private:UBER) tells a UK parliament business committee that classifying its drivers as workers would cost “tens of millions” of pounds.

The number comes from Uber’s UK Head of Policy Andrew Byrne, saying, “I don’t have the precise figures…but I’m certain it would be the tens of millions certainly.”

Under UK laws, drivers classified as workers would have the right to more benefits than those considered self-employed. Uber argues its drivers prefer the freedom.

Byrne expects the judge to make a ruling before Christmas.

