Wal-Mart update includes new buybacks, +3% growth forecast

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) posts a strategy update ahead of its annual investment community meeting today.

“We’re combining the accessibility of our stores with eCommerce to provide new and exciting ways for customers to shop," says CEO Doug McMillon.

McMillon plans to highlight the retailer's innovations such as one-hour delivery from stores in China, commitments to sustainability, service to communities, and investments in associates.

On the financial front, Wal-MArt reiterates 2018 guidance and says in FY19 it expects sales to grow at or above 3%. Sales growth at Walmart U.S. eCommerce is anticiapted to be about 40%.

A new two-year $20B share repurchase program is unfurled.

Perhaps the most interesting reveal from Wal-Mart is its plan to add 1K online grocery locations in the U.S. and fewer than 15 Supercenters in FY19.

WMT +1.50% premarket to $81.72.

