California enacts law aimed at corralling high drug prices

Yesterday, California Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill into law that requires drug makers to explain and justify price increases. Specifically, drug firms must provide 60-day notice to insurers and government health plans before increasing the list price of any medicine that costs more than $40 by at least 16% in a two-year period.

Health plans must provide detailed information about prescription drug costs and the portion of premiums related to this expense.

The law, vociferously opposed by the pharmaceutical industry, will go into effect January 1, 2018.

