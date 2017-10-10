RBC Capital says tax plan could push Apple to "trillion dollar market-cap"

RBC Capital Markets says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) could reach a “trillion dollar market-cap scenario” thanks to President Trump’s tax plan.

RBC estimates that the plan, which includes a corporate tax rate cut from 35% to 20%, could provide Apple with a $4 to $4.50 EPS tailwind.

The tax reforms still have far to go before approval but RBC outlines key areas that could benefit Apple including tax deduction caps for interest expenses, tax rates on foreign profits, and a lowered repatriation tax.

Yesterday, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch outlined a similar argument and expected the tax changes to add $0.77 to FY18 EPS and $0.89 to FY19 EPS.

Previously: BofAML: Apple could benefit from Trump tax plan (Oct. 9)