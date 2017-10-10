Jacobs wins framework agreement from Dounreay Site Restoration Limited

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded a four-year framework agreement from Dounreay Site Restoration Limited (DSRL) to provide mechanical, electrical, control and instrumentation services for one of the most complex nuclear decommissioning projects in Europe.

“As an experienced full life cycle solutions provider for the nuclear and defense industry, including all aspects of field services and decommissioning work, we share DSRL’s vision to make this site and the surrounding area safe for future generations,” said Jacobs Aerospace and Technology Senior Vice President and General Manager U.K. Nuclear and Defense Pete Lutwyche.

Press Release