Greif denies insider trading allegations made in newspaper

Greif (NYSE:GEF) "categorically denies" a weekend article published in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel alleging that two company directors engaged in insider trading.

The report also claimed that GEF's financial statements do not comply with SEC reporting requirements related to Container Life Cycle Management, the company's joint venture subsidiary that operates reconditioning facilities in the U.S.

A whistleblower says the two directors sold GEF shares based on inside information that the Journal Sentinel investigation was coming and concerns over the potential effects on the company's stock price.