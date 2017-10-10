AnaptysBio's lead candidate ANB020 shows treatment effect in mid-stage dermatitis study; shares ahead 49% premarket

Thinly traded AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) is up 49% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing lead candidate ANB020 for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

After a single intravenous dose of ANB020, 75% of patients achieved a 50% improvement in symptoms (EASI-50) from baseline at day 15, 83% achieved EASI-50 at day 29 and 75% achieved EASI-50 at day 57. All 12 patients achieved EASI-50 at one or more timepoints through day 57.

ANB020 was generally well-tolerated by all subjects. The most frequent adverse events were mild dizziness (n=2) and mild headache (n=2).

EASI scores will be assessed for each patient up to 140 days post treatment. Compete data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 2b study assessing multiple subcutaneous doses of ANB020 in 200-300 AD patients in H1 2018 with topline results expected in 2019.

ANB020 is an antibody that binds to the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin 33 (IL-33), a protein that plays a key role in atopic diseases, including asthma, food allergies and AD.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the data.