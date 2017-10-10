United rallies after unit revenue forecast improves

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) reports revenue passenger miles fell 1.6% in September to 17.236B. Domestics RPMs were down 1.9% Y/Y due in part to the major hurricanes during the month.

Capacity was up 1.7% to 21.415B available seat miles. Domestic ASMs increased 1.2%.

September load factor -270 bps to 80.5%. YTD load factor -50 bps to 82.6%.

United says it has provided cargo capacity and flights to deliver over 1.5M pounds of relief supplies to people in need in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

United guides for Q3 unit revenue growth of -3.5% to -4.0% vs. -3% to -5% prior view.