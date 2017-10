Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) initiated with Buy rating and $32 (83% upside) price target by Citigroup.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (31% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 11% premarket.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) reiterated with Buy rating and $15 (152% upside) price target by Stifel citing bullish prospects for Keveyis and Recorlev.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK) upgraded to Outperform by Cowen and Company.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) removed from Conviction List at Goldman Sachs.